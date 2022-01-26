Brokerages Set Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Target Price at $19.24

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. VTB Capital began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock.

NYSE CIAN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. 155,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,051. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22. Cian has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cian will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cian

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

