Brokerages Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) PT at $33.25

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:DCP opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 3.41. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 32.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

