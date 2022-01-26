Brokerages Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Target Price at C$41.00

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JWEL. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of JWEL traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$35.04. The company had a trading volume of 115,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 30.88. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$32.70 and a 52 week high of C$41.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

