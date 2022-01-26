Brokerages Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) PT at $5,359.25

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,252.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $98.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,051.56. 27,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,578.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5,225.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR has a 12 month low of $4,330.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

