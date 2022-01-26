Brokerages Set Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target at $13.19

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of PAYA stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.91. 537,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,785. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56. Paya has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paya by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paya by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Paya by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paya by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.