Brokerages Set Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Target Price at $31.15

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

VNE stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 1,969.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

