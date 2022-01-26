Brokerages Set Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) PT at $114.57

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.57.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $99.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,419. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.