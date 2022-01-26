Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.27). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

NOVA opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $1,602,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,101,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,286,000 after buying an additional 34,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $270,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

