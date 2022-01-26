Brokers Offer Predictions for CVS Health Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will earn $8.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVS. Cowen raised their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

CVS stock opened at $103.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.43. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 24.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 616,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,464,000 after buying an additional 121,499 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 160,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,363,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CVS Health by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,557,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,836,000 after buying an additional 675,151 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

