Brokers Offer Predictions for CVS Health Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will earn $8.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.
CVS stock opened at $103.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.43. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 24.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 616,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,464,000 after buying an additional 121,499 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 160,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,363,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CVS Health by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,557,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,836,000 after buying an additional 675,151 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
