Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Holdings Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 345.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE:BIP opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.