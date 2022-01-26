BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.29. BTRS shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 3,193 shares changing hands.

BTRS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The stock has a market cap of $986.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.49.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 34,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth $21,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 102.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth about $908,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth about $3,568,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

