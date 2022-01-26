BTS Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

BTS Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 108,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $341,594,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $197,000.

Shares of EMB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.58. 39,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,011,436. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

