Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BURBY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($28.33) to GBX 2,280 ($30.76) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($25.03) to GBX 1,928 ($26.01) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $25.29 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.