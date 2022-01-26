Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%.

Shares of BFST traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,865. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $570.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $434,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

