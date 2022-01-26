BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.23

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.23 and last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 35238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

