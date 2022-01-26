Bytom (BTM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.71 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $42.79 million and $3.71 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00295453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,730,638,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,633,833,069 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

