C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded by Barclays

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

