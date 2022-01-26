CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.14-18.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30-6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on CACI. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Shares of CACI traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.90. The company had a trading volume of 153,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,061. CACI International has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.40.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

