Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.