CaixaPay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,425.62 or 0.06660055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,317.72 or 0.99718147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00052072 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars.

