California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,026 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Hanesbrands worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

