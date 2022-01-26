California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,311 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,969 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 15,311 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $14,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,203 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,673 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,684 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,709 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

LPX stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.