California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

NYSE:CWT opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $63.44. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.18.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.