Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of ELY opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $730,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.