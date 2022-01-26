Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CATC opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.42. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $97.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.90%.
CATC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile
Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
