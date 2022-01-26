Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.42. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $97.57.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 95.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

CATC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.