Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Camden National stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. 817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $749.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

CAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Camden National by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Camden National by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Camden National by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Camden National by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

