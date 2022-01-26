Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.74.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

