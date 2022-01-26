Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

TSE CP opened at C$92.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.27. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.12 and a 12 month high of C$100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.80.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.