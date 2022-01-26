Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.
TSE CP opened at C$92.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.27. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.12 and a 12 month high of C$100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
See Also: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.