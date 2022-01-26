Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. 873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

