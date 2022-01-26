Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. 873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

