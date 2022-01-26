Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,837. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $484.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 73.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.