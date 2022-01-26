Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report $7.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.96 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $32.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.08 billion to $33.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.38 billion to $37.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.99.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.92. The company had a trading volume of 344,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,186. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

