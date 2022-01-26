Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 134.83%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

