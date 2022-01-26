Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.