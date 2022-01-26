Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.22. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

