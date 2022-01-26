Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Shares Purchased by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.09% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 329,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPSR remained flat at $$6.53 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 237,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,189. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

In related news, Director Raju S. Kucherlapati acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

About Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.