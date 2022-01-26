Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,865 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

