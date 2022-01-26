CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of CarGurus worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $109,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,842 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

