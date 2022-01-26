Carmignac Gestion Acquires 2,144 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,832 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

