Carmignac Gestion Has $142.49 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1,882.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,001 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.8% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in PayPal were worth $142,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4,336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 66,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 65,052 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 110,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,788,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.80. The stock had a trading volume of 185,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,549,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.32 and its 200 day moving average is $239.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.08 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $192.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

