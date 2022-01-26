Carmignac Gestion Has $281.55 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 360.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 3.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Square were worth $281,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Square stock traded up $4.81 on Wednesday, reaching $120.11. 82,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,439,494. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.15 and a 200 day moving average of $224.21.
In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.94.
Square Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
