Carmignac Gestion Has $281.55 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 360.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 3.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Square were worth $281,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Square stock traded up $4.81 on Wednesday, reaching $120.11. 82,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,439,494. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.15 and a 200 day moving average of $224.21.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.94.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

