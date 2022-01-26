Carmignac Gestion Has $87.07 Million Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,818,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702,426 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for approximately 1.1% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $87,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,965,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,060,000 after purchasing an additional 276,938 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Vipshop by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Vipshop by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Vipshop by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 148,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Vipshop by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 557,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS remained flat at $$8.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 34,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,654. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

