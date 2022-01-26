Carmignac Gestion Sells 127,408 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 449,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,408 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Chegg were worth $30,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter worth $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.