Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Shares of CARR opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.