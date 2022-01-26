Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $19.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cars.com by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.