Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.74.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $146.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.21 and a beta of 2.22. Carvana has a one year low of $130.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Carvana by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

