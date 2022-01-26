Cashaa (CAS) Trading Down 24.7% Over Last Week

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $658,280.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00041039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Cashaa (CRYPTO:CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

