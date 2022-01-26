Castweet Price Down 14.4% This Week (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Castweet coin can now be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $128,769.88 and approximately $156.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SORA (XOR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00224899 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.72 or 0.00026351 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 67.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

