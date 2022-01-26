Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

