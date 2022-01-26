Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post sales of $32.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.19 billion and the lowest is $31.67 billion. Centene reported sales of $28.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $126.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.08 billion to $126.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $136.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.20 billion to $138.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,193 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,173. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.