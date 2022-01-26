Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.77.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,698. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$14.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

